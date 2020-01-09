e-paper
India vs Sri Lanka: Russel Arnold gets stuck in Pune traffic, shares ordeal on social media

IND v SL: Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Russel Arnold, who is a pat of the commentary panel, got stuck in traffic jam while heading towards his hotel from the airport and posted a video of a traffic snarl on his official Twitter handle, saying he was stuck in the middle of the road with nowhere to go.

Indo Asian News Service
Pune
Screengrab of video shared by Russell Arnold of traffic jam in Pune
Screengrab of video shared by Russell Arnold of traffic jam in Pune(Twitter/Russell Arnold)
         

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Russel Arnold had a tough time after landing in Pune, which is scheduled to host the third T20I of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium on Friday. The former Sri Lanka all-rounder, who is a pat of the commentary panel, got stuck in traffic jam while heading towards his hotel from the airport and posted a video of a traffic snarl on his official Twitter handle, saying he was stuck in the middle of the road with nowhere to go.

“Oh dear, nowhere to go#pune,” Arnold captioned the 20-second video following which several twitter users said that traffic congestion was a usual affair in Pune. 

In 44 Tests, Arnold scored 1821 runs with three tons and 10 half centuries beside claiming 11 wickets. In ODIs, the 46-year-old hit 3,950 runs from 180 matches with 40 wickets to go with it.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the series, the Virat Kohli-led Team India will look to seal the series in Pune while Lasith Malinga-led Lankans will aim to level it. The first game in Guwahati was washed out due to unseasonal rain and wet patches on the pitch.

India had defeated the Islanders by seven wickets in the second T20I in Indore.

