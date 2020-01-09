Shane Warne’s baggy green sets new cricket auction record, beats Don Bradman’s cap and MS Dhoni’s bat

cricket

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 15:56 IST

Former Australia leg spinner Shane Warne’s baggy green has become the most valuable cricket memorabilia in history. After the leggie made the announcement that he would be auctioning off his iconic cap to help those who have been affected by devastating bushfires in Australia, the bidding war went through the roof and bids reached $275,000 in just two hours. When this article was being published, the cap was up for a mind-boggling $595,500.

With just over 11 hours left in the auction, the bidding has already screamed past the winning bid for the cap of Sir Donald Bradman, which went for $425,000 in 2003.

ALSO READ: Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC

And also, it has rocketed past the bat used by Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2011 World Cup final.

The leg-spinner has joined the liked Ash Barty, Daniel Ricciardo and several other players on a long list of high-profile members of Australia’s sporting community to announce fundraising measures.

“Some of the images we’re seeing are absolutely horrific.”

“The horrific bushfires in Australia have left us all in disbelief. The impact these devastating fires are having on so many people is unthinkable and has touched us all,” Warne wrote on Instagram.

“Everyone is in this together and we continue to find ways to contribute and help on a daily basis. This has lead me to auction of my beloved baggy green cap (350) that I wore throughout my test career (when I wasn’t wearing my white floppy hat).

“I hope my baggy green can raise some significant funds to help all those people that are in desperate need.”

Here are the most expensive cricket accessories ever sold at an auction with their auction price:

1. Don Bradman’s Test cap worn by him in his last Test - £170,000 in 2003

2. MS Dhoni’s match-winning bat from the 2011 WC final - £100,000 in 2011

3. Complete set of John Wisden’s Cricketers’ Almanacks - £84,000 in 2008

4. Gary Sobers’ bat to hit 6 sixes - £54,257 in 2000

5. Sobers’ bat with which he hit 365* against Pakistan - £47,475 in 2000