Big Bash League: Haris Rauf’s ‘throat-slashing’ celebration sparks controversy on Twitter - Watch

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has made a name for himself in the ongoing season of the Big Bash League and his brilliant show for Melbourne Stars has strengthened his chances of a national team call-up. However, during the match against Sydney Thunder, he claimed his tenth wicket in three matches but the resultant celebration drew ire from a number of cricket fans. The fast bowler castled Daniel Sams and then followed it up with a ‘throat-slashing’ celebration which has been the cause of anger for a number of users on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter -

Not sure we need the throat cutting gesture from Harris Rauf everytime he takes a wicket. Clearly a very good bowler but the post wicket antics are over the top. Who’s with me? — Darryl Brohman (@therealbigmarn) January 2, 2020

Haris Rauf is spectacular but he should change his celebration style.



Throat-slashing celebration should have no place in a cricket ground. Someone needs to guide this young lad. #TeamGreen #BBL #harisrauf #bigbash #celebration #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/9ZzeqyTAMm — Sohail Khanzada (@SoheilKhanzada) January 2, 2020

Honestly the throat slit gesture used in sport makes me so uncomfortable. It's not necessary at all. Sport doesn't need that shit. #BBL09 — Is Keno, Is good. (@jaykay287) January 2, 2020

Stars managed to restrict Thunder to a total of 142/7 in 20 overs thanks to a three-wicket haul from Rauf and half centuries from Marcus Stoinis and Nick Larkin was enough for them to clinch the encounter.

Earlier, the Rauf won the netizens heart after a heartwarming gesture towards an Indian security guard.

After replacing injured South Africa pacer Dale Steyn in the Stars side, the speedster came with a spirited performance as he finished with figures of 5/27 from his four overs as the Hurricanes were bowled out for 111 to lose the contest by 52 runs on Sunday.

After the end of the match against the Hurricanes, Rauf gifted his match ball to an Indian security guard, who became emotional after meeting him. “I gave today’s match ball to a security guy who is from India. When I came to the ground today I told him I am from Pakistan, he got emotional, he cried and he hugged me,” said Rauf, who was adjudged Man of the Match, after the game ended.