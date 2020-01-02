e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / Cricket / Big Bash League: Haris Rauf’s ‘throat-slashing’ celebration sparks controversy on Twitter - Watch

Big Bash League: Haris Rauf’s ‘throat-slashing’ celebration sparks controversy on Twitter - Watch

Haris Rauf castled Daniel Sams and then followed it up with a ‘throat-slashing’ celebration which has been the cause of anger for a number of users on Twitter.

cricket Updated: Jan 02, 2020 18:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A file photo of Haris Rauf.
A file photo of Haris Rauf.(Twitter)
         

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has made a name for himself in the ongoing season of the Big Bash League and his brilliant show for Melbourne Stars has strengthened his chances of a national team call-up. However, during the match against Sydney Thunder, he claimed his tenth wicket in three matches but the resultant celebration drew ire from a number of cricket fans. The fast bowler castled Daniel Sams and then followed it up with a ‘throat-slashing’ celebration which has been the cause of anger for a number of users on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter -

 

 

 

Stars managed to restrict Thunder to a total of 142/7 in 20 overs thanks to a three-wicket haul from Rauf and half centuries from Marcus Stoinis and Nick Larkin was enough for them to clinch the encounter.

Earlier, the Rauf won the netizens heart after a heartwarming gesture towards an Indian security guard.

After replacing injured South Africa pacer Dale Steyn in the Stars side, the speedster came with a spirited performance as he finished with figures of 5/27 from his four overs as the Hurricanes were bowled out for 111 to lose the contest by 52 runs on Sunday.

READ: Chris Morris pulls off a ‘fake’ Mankad against Marcus Stoinis - Watch

After the end of the match against the Hurricanes, Rauf gifted his match ball to an Indian security guard, who became emotional after meeting him. “I gave today’s match ball to a security guy who is from India. When I came to the ground today I told him I am from Pakistan, he got emotional, he cried and he hugged me,” said Rauf, who was adjudged Man of the Match, after the game ended.

top news
‘Why are you silent on Pakistan’s atrocities?’ PM Modi targets Congress
‘Why are you silent on Pakistan’s atrocities?’ PM Modi targets Congress
Early data hints green shoots in Indian economy. Has it bottomed out?
Early data hints green shoots in Indian economy. Has it bottomed out?
Pakistan to induct upgraded JF17 fighters that took maiden flight in China
Pakistan to induct upgraded JF17 fighters that took maiden flight in China
‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet
‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet
AAP wishes new year to BJP’s ‘all seven CM candidates’, throws down the gauntlet
AAP wishes new year to BJP’s ‘all seven CM candidates’, throws down the gauntlet
Genesis ready to shed sedan-only image, shares images of its first SUV GV80
Genesis ready to shed sedan-only image, shares images of its first SUV GV80
Did Canada deport Indian students for submitting fake IELTS results?
Did Canada deport Indian students for submitting fake IELTS results?
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news