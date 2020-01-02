Big Bash League: Chris Morris pulls off a ‘fake’ Mankad against Marcus Stoinis - Watch

cricket

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 19:05 IST

Sydney Thunder all-rounder Chris Morris was at his cheeky best during his team’s Big Bash League (BBL) clash against Melbourne Stars as he tried to ‘Mankad’ Marcus Stoinis at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Thursday. Stars continued their impressive form in the ongoing edition of BBL as they recorded a three-wicket win against Thunders to take the top spot with four victories in five matches.

During the third over of Stars’ chase, Morris spilled the ball during his run-up and cheekily tried to fake Mankad Stoinis, who was at the non-striker’s end. The umpire signalled for a deal ball but that didn't stop Morris from having a lighter moment in the middle.

The official handle of BBL uploaded the video on social media and their post read: “The attempted-no-ball-mankad-fake... Chris Morris has that move perfected! #BBL09.”

The attempted-no-ball-mankad-fake... Chris Morris has that move perfected! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/tRqSBi7Qiq — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2020

“If the non-striker is out of his ground from the moment the ball comes into play, to the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the bowler is permitted to attempt to run him out,” states the law on Mankad-ing.

When a bowler runs out a batsman in this fashion, it is informally called Mankad-ing. The name for such run outs was coined when Vinoo Mankad ran out Bill Brown twice at the non-striker’s end before delivering the ball in India’s tour of Australia in 1948. The Australian media called the act unsportsmanlike, however, the then Australian captain Don Bradman supported Mankad’s action.

Meanwhile, chasing a target of 143, Stoinis and Nick Larkin slammed respective half-centuries to take Melbourne Stars over the line. Daniel Slam scalped three wickets while Chris Morris and Nathan McAndrew clinched two wickets each but ended up to be on the losing side.

Earlier, a combined effort from the batsmen helped Thunder reach a fighting total of 142/7 in the designated 20 overs. Alex Ross hit a brisk 40 off 32 deliveries while Matthew Gilkes added 28 off 27 balls. For Thunders, Haris Rauf took three wickets while Glenn Maxwell scalped two to restrict the opposition under 150.