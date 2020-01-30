e-paper
Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, Eliminator: Live cricket score and updates

Big Bash League: Catch all the action of BBL Eliminator between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Jan 30, 2020 14:05 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Toss: Sydney Thunder won the toss and opted to bat first against Hobart Hurricanes at Bellerive Oval. The winner of this clash will face Adelaide Strikers in the knockout clash.

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade(c), D Arcy Short, Macalister Wright, Ben McDermott(w), George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Clive Rose, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Alex Ross, Arjun Nair, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Jay Lenton(w), Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook, Brendan Doggett

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

