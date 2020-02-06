Big Bash League live: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder live score and updates
Big Bash League live: Follow live score and updates from the Big Bash League encounter between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder.cricket Updated: Feb 06, 2020 13:59 IST
Big Bash League Live Updates: Melbourne Stars won the toss and opted to bat against Sydney Thunder.
Melbourne Stars (Playing XI): Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell(c), Seb Gotch(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Haris Rauf.
Sydney Thunder (Playing XI): Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson(c), Alex Ross, Arjun Nair, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Jay Lenton(w), Nathan McAndrew, Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook.
