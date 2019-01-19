Big Bash League: Marcus Stoinis steers Melbourne Stars to 6-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades

Melbourne Stars defeated Melbourne Renegades by six wickets in their Big Bash League 2018-19 encounter at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Saturday.

Stars captain Glenn Maxwell won the toss and elected to bowl first. His decision was vindicated as Renegades’ innings never got going. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and lost three in a row with the total reading 30.

Renegades folded up for 121 with three balls to spare. Afghanistan international Mohammed Nabi top-scored with 28 that came off 33 balls, while Tom Cooper added a 22-ball 24.

Australia international Marcus Stoinis was the pick of the Stars bowlers, grabbing three from his four overs that went for only 19 runs. Jackson Bird, Adam Zampa and Liam Plunkett all chipped in with two wickets each.

Also read: Melbourne Stars beat Melbourne Renegades by 6 wickets: As it happened

Stars got off to a wobbly start with the fall of Ben Dunk’s wicket on the second ball of the innings. However, Stoinis, who opened the batting, steadied the Stars’ innings. He finished unbeaten on a 65-ball 70 that was laced with seven boundaries to guide Stars home with four balls to spare.

Stoinis, who featured in all three one-day internationals during the recently-concluded India’s tour of Australia, was adjudged Player of the Match for his all-round effort.

The win sees Stars move to fifth in the BBL standings after nine matches while Renegades are second having played a game more than Stars.

Renegades will be up against Sydney Thunder in their next game on 22 January while Stars will play Adelaide Strikers a day later.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 17:16 IST