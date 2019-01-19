 Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars in Melbourne, live score and updates
Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars in Melbourne, live score and updates

Jan 19, 2019
Hindustan Times
File image of Glenn Maxwell.(Twitter)

Live Updates: Melbourne Stars’ captain Glenn Maxwell has won the toss and elected to bowl against Melbourne Renegades.

Melbourne Renegades (Playing XI): Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch (captain), Sam Harper (wicket-keeper), Tom Cooper, Cameron White, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Harry Gurney

Melbourne Stars (Playing XI): Ben Dunk, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell (captain), Nic Maddinson, Dwayne Bravo, Evan Gulbis, Liam Plunkett, Adam Zampa, Jackson Bird, Tom O Connell

Follow live updates from the match here -

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 13:04 IST

