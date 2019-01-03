 Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers: Live score and updates
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers: Live score and updates

Big Bash League: Catch all the live updates from the match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades.

cricket Updated: Jan 03, 2019 14:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Big Bash League,Melbourne Renegades,Adelaide Strikers
Big Bash League: Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, Live score and updates (Getty Images)

Live updates: Melbourne Renegades won the toss and elected to field.

Adelaide Strikers XI: Alex Carey (wk), Jake Weatherald, Colin Ingram (capt), Matthew Short, Jonathan Wells, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Liam O’Connor, Ben Laughlin, Billy Stanlake

Melbourne Renegades XI: Cameron White, Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper, Tom Cooper (capt), Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Usman Shinwari

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 13:23 IST

tags

more from cricket