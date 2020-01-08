Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 14:04 IST

Toss update: Melbourne Stars won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sydney Thunder at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The two teams are currently placed at second and third spot respectively and will be eyeing a win to boost their chances of going top of the pile.

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Peter Handscomb (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Haris Rauf, Sandeep Lamichhane

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (c), Matthew Gilkes (wk), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Chris Tremain, Arjun Nair, Nathan McAndrew, Jonathan Cook