Big Bash League’s first Nepalese cricketer picks up two wickets in opening over - Watch

After Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell called Sandeep Lamichhane an ‘absolute star’ , the Nepalese started his Big Bash career with two wickets in his first-ever over. In the second ball of his over, he tossed up the delivery and got Watson caught at long-on and in the last ball of the over, Callum Ferguson was dismissed caught and bowled.

Sandeep Lamichhane is making his mark on the @BBL! Just Shane Watson for your first wicket, thank you very much. #BBL08 pic.twitter.com/OTgUjQn5hV — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 21, 2018

Lamichhane, who picked up 5 wickets in 3 matches in the IPL this year, is the first-ever Nepalese cricketer to play in the Big Bash League.

Here is the FIRST Nepalese player in the BBL! #BBL08 pic.twitter.com/imCLf1pGbK — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 21, 2018

Maxwell, while speaking to Fox Sports, said that Lamichhane’s deception with his fast arm action is similar to that of Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan.

“He’s probably not as strong and well developed but the way he has deception with his fast arm action (is similar to Rashid Khan),” Maxwell said.

“For such a young player, he’s a very smart bowler. Training with him at Delhi (Daredevils), it took me about two weeks to work it out. Before that I was just hitting every ball straight up in the air or getting bowled. He’s an absolute star. I saw the impact he had on the couple of games he played in the IPL, the confidence levels are there,” added Maxwell.

Lamichhane was crowded around by fans at the Melbourne’s Nepal Festival for selfies and autographs on Saturday.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 14:51 IST