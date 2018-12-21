India vs Australia: Virat Kohli & Co opt for rest, to not practice before December 23

The Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri hinted at ditching net practice ahead of the second Test match in Perth and it seems that the visitors will be following that example once ahead of the third encounter in Melbourne.

According to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, the Indian cricket team has opted to take an extended rest and they will not be practising till December 23. That means that Virat Kohli & Co will hit the nets for just three days ahead of their Boxing Day Test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

“They have to rest up, to hell with the nets. You just come there, mark your attendance and get away to the hotel. We know the Perth track is quick, it’s a drop in surface, there will be something there for the fast bowlers,” Shastri earlier said.

READ: ‘Please cut him some slack’ - Shoaib Akhtar defends Virat Kohli

India lost the Perth Test by 146 runs to allow the hosts level the four-match series 1-1. India went in with four specialist pacers while Australia picked spinner Nathan Lyon, who eventually tuned out to be the difference between the two sides.

Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out for the final two Tests against Australia after failing to recover from an ankle injury picked up during a warm-up game before the series began.

READ: ‘All good things must come to an end’: McCullum reacts to IPL auction 2019 snub

Team management had previously suggested the 19-year-old, who scored a sparkling debut century against the West Indies in October and has been compared to Sachin Tendulkar, could be fit for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

But they have now decided to send him home with Mayank Agarwal called up as his replacement.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 11:43 IST