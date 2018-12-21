India vs Australia: ‘Please cut him some slack’ - Shoaib Akhtar defends Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been the topic of a number of debates after his on-field antics during the second Test match between India and Australia in Perth. The India skipper was caught sledging a number of times and at one point, he was even involved in a physical altercation with the Australia captain Tim Paine.

While a number of experts have criticised Kohli for his actions, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that aggression is a part of cricket and requested the others to ‘cut him some slack’.

“@imVkohli is one of the modern greats of the game. Aggression has been a part & parcel of competitive cricket, specially when you are playing Down Under as long as it stays in limit. Please cut him some slack,” he tweeted.

The battle of words between Virat Kohli and Tim Paine was a constant in Perth with the umpires Chris Gaffaney and Kumar Dharmasena having to make the two skippers understand the importance of playing the game rather than getting into verbal duels.

The conversation started with Paine telling Kohli: “You’re the one that lost it yesterday, now you’re trying to be cool today.” Umpire Gaffaney interrupted and said: “That’s enough.” But Paine wasn’t done as he said: “We are allowed to talk.” Gaffaney said: “Play the game. You guys are the captains. Tim, you’re the captain.” But Paine added one last salvo and said: “Keep your cool, Virat.” Kohli responded with a smile.

This was during the 71st over of the second innings when Jasprit Bumrah was bowling for India. But that wasn’t the end of it as a couple of balls later, Kohli and Paine almost ended up chest bumping each other as the Australia skipper looked to complete a run. India lost the Test match by 146 runs.

