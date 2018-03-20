Big Bash League: Shane Bond appointed Sydney Thunder’s head coach

After being a part of the England coaching staff for the initial stages of the Ashes 2017-18, former New Zealand tearaway Shane Bond has joined Big Bash League (BBL) team Sydney Thunder as its head coach.

Bond has also worked in Australia’s premier T20 tournament as the assistant coach of Brisbane Heat alongside his former teammate Daniel Vettori. Bond has signed a three-year deal with the Sydney Thunder for his new assignment, reported Cricbuzz.

Sydney Thunder had recently parted ways with their former coach Paddy Upton, who led them to their title win in the fifth edition of BBL.

Bond said, “The chance to lead a programme at a club which is full of great people on and off the field was very appealing. I want to win trophies and have a squad of players and coaches that other teams are envious of.”

“There is some exciting young players in the Thunder squad as well as some experienced old bulls, if we can blend that together we’ll have a successful team. I’m looking forward to getting to Western Sydney and meeting the players and everyone in the organisation,” he added.

Bond, who has had coaching stints with three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Mumbai Indians as well as his native New Zealand, added, “I’ve been a Bowling and Assistant Coach for eight years, but you’re always thinking about how you’d do things yourself if you were leading a side. I love to coach, not just manage people and I enjoy making players better cricketers.”

Sydney Thunder’s general manager Lee Germon commented, “He has extensive T20 club and international experience and he has shown all the requirements for contemporary, world leading, T20 coaching.”