 Big Bash League, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars at the SCG: Live scores and updates
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 27, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Big Bash League, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars at the SCG: Live scores and updates

Big Bash League Live Updates: Catch all the live action of the Big Bash League match between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Dec 27, 2018 13:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Big Bash League,Sydney Sixers,Melbourne Stars
Big Bash League, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars at the SCG(Cricket Australia/ Twitter)

Melbourne Stars won the toss and they opted to bowl first against Sydney Sixers. This is the 10th match of the season and it is being played at the iconic SCG. The stars have had a poor campaign thus far and they will look to open their account in this clash.

Sydney Sixers XI: Jack Edwards, Joe Denly, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Josh Philippe(w), Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Steve OKeefe, Ben Dwarshuis, Greg West

Melbourne Stars XI: Ben Dunk, Peter Handscomb(w), Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell(c), Marcus Stoinis, Dwayne Bravo, Evan Gulbis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Scott Boland, Adam Zampa, Jackson Coleman

Follow Sydney Sixers-Melbourne Stars live score below -

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 13:43 IST

tags

more from cricket