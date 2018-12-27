Big Bash League, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars at the SCG: Live scores and updates

Melbourne Stars won the toss and they opted to bowl first against Sydney Sixers. This is the 10th match of the season and it is being played at the iconic SCG. The stars have had a poor campaign thus far and they will look to open their account in this clash.

Sydney Sixers XI: Jack Edwards, Joe Denly, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Josh Philippe(w), Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Steve OKeefe, Ben Dwarshuis, Greg West

Melbourne Stars XI: Ben Dunk, Peter Handscomb(w), Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell(c), Marcus Stoinis, Dwayne Bravo, Evan Gulbis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Scott Boland, Adam Zampa, Jackson Coleman

Follow Sydney Sixers-Melbourne Stars live score below -

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 13:43 IST