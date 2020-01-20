e-paper
Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Big Bash League: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars live score and updates at Sydney

Big Bash League: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars live score and updates at Sydney

Follow Live Updates of Big Bash League match between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars

cricket Updated: Jan 20, 2020 13:43 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Follow Live Updates of Big Bash League match between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars
Follow Live Updates of Big Bash League match between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars
         

Big Bash League live:Follow live updates of Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars BBL match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Melbourne Stars and won the bat flip and decided to bowl first.

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Justin Avendano, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell (c), Sebastian Gotch (wk), Nick Larkin, Jonathan Merlo, Clint Hinchliffe, Daniel Worrall, Lance Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane

 

