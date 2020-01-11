e-paper
Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes: Live cricket score and updates

Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes: Live cricket score and updates

BBL: Catch all the action of Big Bash League match 31 between Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Jan 11, 2020 13:43 IST
Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes: Live cricket score and updates
Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes: Live cricket score and updates
         

Toss update: Sydney Thunder won toss and elected to bowl first against Hobart Hurricanes at Sydney Showground Stadium. Both the teams are struggling at the bottom half of the table with Thunder placed at fifth and Hurricanes at seventh.

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Matthew Gilkes (wk), Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Chris Tremain, Arjun Nair, Liam Bowe, Brendan Doggett

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (c), Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), David Miller, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, Thomas Rogers, Clive Rose, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland

