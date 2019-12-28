e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Cricket / Big Bash League: Tom Curran stars as Sydney Sixers beat Thunders in Super Over

Big Bash League: Tom Curran stars as Sydney Sixers beat Thunders in Super Over

Chasing 150 runs, the match went down the wire with six runs required off the last two balls. Tom Curran smashed a four on the penultimate delivery but got run out on the last ball.

cricket Updated: Dec 28, 2019 19:37 IST
ANI
ANI
Sydney
Tom Curran in action for Sydney Sixers.
Tom Curran in action for Sydney Sixers.(Rajasthan Royals/ Twitter)
         

Sydney Sixers defeated Sydney Thunders in a thrilling super over by one run in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Saturday. In the super-over, the Sixers came to bat first and posted a target of 17 runs for Thunders. Skipper Moises Henriques’ swashbuckling skills came handy in scoring runs after the team had lost a wicket on the first ball.

Also Read: Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Highlights: As it happened

On the other hand, the Thunders fell one run short. The team required six of the last ball but Alex Hales was only able to smash a four.

Earlier, Thunders won the toss and opted to bat first. The Callum Ferguson led side scored 149 in their 20 overs, courtsey a much-needed half-century by the skipper.

Also Read: Ishant explains why Indian bowlers are performing better under Kohli

Chasing 150 runs, the match went down the wire with six runs required off the last two balls. Tom Curran smashed a four on the penultimate delivery but got run out on the last ball.

Curran was adjudged as the player of the match for his all-round efforts.

tags
top news
Cops manhandled me: Priyanka after being blocked on way to activist’s house
Cops manhandled me: Priyanka after being blocked on way to activist’s house
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
‘Mind your business’: Chidambaram tells Army chief on CAA protests comments
‘Mind your business’: Chidambaram tells Army chief on CAA protests comments
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
BJP minister asks ‘Who is Prashant Kishor?’. The poll strategist responds
BJP minister asks ‘Who is Prashant Kishor?’. The poll strategist responds
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
Ishant explains why Indian bowlers are performing better under Kohli
Ishant explains why Indian bowlers are performing better under Kohli
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news