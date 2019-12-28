e-paper
Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Cricket / BBL: Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers live score at Sydney

BBL: Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers live score at Sydney

cricket Updated: Dec 28, 2019 13:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BBL live score: Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers clash with each other in the Big Bash League match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Sydney Thunder won the bat flip and decided to bat first.

Follow live score of Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers BBL match here:

 

