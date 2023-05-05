'Biggest fraud, worst player in IPL': Riyan Parag shown no mercy after failing as Impact Player for RR in GT tie

Riyan Parag can hit the ball long, he has shown that quite a few times in IPL. He can finish off the innings as well, a glimpse of which has been seen through his IPL career and something he has reiterated at times on his intentions to do the same for Team India as well. And, he can ship in with the ball being a part-time spinner. But Parag has looked completely out of sorts in IPL 2023. While Rajasthan Royals haven't used his bowling serves, they have relied on him to smack those blazing cameo knocks down the order, but all in vain. On Friday, he was given another lifeline amid RR's faltering innings in the match against Gujarat Titans, bringing in him as an Impact Player, but all he managed was 4 off 6. And fans on social media showed no mercy to the youngster after his yet another failed attempt in IPL 2023. (RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023)

Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag leaves the field after being dismissed (AP)

Rajasthan had put a lot of faith in Parag when they brought in back for INR 3.8 crore in the 2022 mega auction. And he repaid the faith with a rather impressive season and hence was retained for the 2023 season. But the 22-year-old has failed to make any impact with the bat, having managed only 58 runs in six innings for RR. His poor run of form saw him being dropped from the Rajasthan Royals playing XI and he wasn't even included in the Impact Player list. His last appearance for the team was against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19.

On Friday, Parag, who was part of the Impact Player list, was brought into the main line-up as RR's innings faltered. He placed Yashasvi Jaiswal to walk in at No. 6 as Royals made a desperate call after going four down for just 63 runs in the eighth over. But he walked back to the pavilion an over later, after falling to Rashid Khan, scoring just four runs off six balls.

Ahead of the start of the match, in conversation with the broadcasters, Parag had opened up on his training sessions with Zubin Bharucha, the former Indian cricketer who is currently the High Performance Director for the Royals, after being dropped from the side.

“Time to get back to basics for me. I spent some time with Zubin (Bharucha) sir, and haven't missed practice even once in the last five days," Parag said. "(I've) Been doing long sessions and strengthening my basics. I’m trying to expand my hitting areas, I generally look to hit straight but now the focus is to try and hit all around the field. Want to keep more options available for me. It’s very simple for me, I want to win games for my side. Whenever I get a chance I’ll try to win a game for RR, because we have got 5 games left and we need to win three to finish top two."

