RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Pandya wary of dangerous Jaiswal as defending champions take on last season's runners-up

IPL 2023 RR vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans will be eager to move on from their underwhelming batting display when they take on an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals, which will challenge the Hardik Pandya-led side for the top spot, in the Indian Premier League here on Friday. Gujarat Titans are perched atop the points table with 12 points despite their five-run loss to wooden spooners Delhi Capitals, while the Royals are on the fourth spot and have 10 points. The Sanju Samson-led side has ample talent but has been unable to hold on to a winning run recently. Rajasthan have lost three games and won as many in their last six fixtures.

