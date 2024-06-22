'Biggest issue is we give hero status to someone and forget...': Ashwin on why Gautam Gambhir is 'misunderstood person'

With BCCI trying to find Rahul Dravid's successor, Gautam Gambhir is being regarded as the frontrunner for the India head coach role. Dravid's tenure ends in June, and Gambhir also recently attended an interview conducted by the BCCI committee. R Ashwin lent his support to Gautam Gambhir.(File)

The India legend has now received backing from spinner R Ashwin. Speaking at the launch of his book, I Have the Streets - A Kutti Cricket Story, Ashwin opened up on his interaction with Gambhir, during his first full Test series for India in 2012.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

"I was playing my first full series. I only carried drinks during the first two years before the World Cup in 2011. Gautam gave me a lot of confidence at the beginning of my career. I was not used to someone beyond my state (Tamil Nadu) giving me that sort of confidence," he said.

Ashwin also pointed out the former KKR captain is 'a very misunderstood person'. "Gautam Gambhir is a very misunderstood person. It's all about perception. He is a fighter. The biggest issue with many of us is that we give hero status to someone in our mind and forget about everyone else. This is a sport, not a movie narrative. There are no heroes and villains. Gambhir is a competitor. His desire and hunger to win is unbelievable. I have massive respect for him," he said.

Gambhir is expected to take over the role, and officially be announced in mid-July. According to reports, VVS Laxman, who is director of the NCA, is expected to accompany the side as head coach for their Zimbabwe tour, which takes place after the T20 World Cup. For the Zimbabwe series, the BCCI selectors are expected to choose some top performers from IPL 2024, and the squad will be led by either Suryakumar Yadav or Hardik Pandya.

Dravid, who is the current India head coach, has already clarified that he will not reapply for the post after the T20 World Cup, which is his last assignment.