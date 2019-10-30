e-paper
Billy Stanlake replaces Mitchell Starc in Australia squad for second SL T20I

Australia head coach Justin Langer confirmed Stanlake's place in starting XI, with incumbent spearhead Starc to miss the game because of his brother's wedding.

cricket Updated: Oct 30, 2019 12:14 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Birsbane
Australia fast bowler Billy Stanlake.(Twitter)
         

Right-arm fast bowler Billy Stanlake will replace Mitchell Starc in the Australia XI for the second T20I against Sri Lanka to be played at The Gabba on Wednesday.

Australia head coach Justin Langer confirmed Stanlake’s place in starting XI, with incumbent spearhead Starc to miss the game because of his brother’s wedding.

“It’s always exciting to have boys from Queensland playing at the Gabba,” ICC quoted Langer as telling the reporters. “Hopefully, there’ll be some good support for him. He’s bowling good pace. I think he’s bowled some good areas as well, more importantly.

Stanlake has represented Australia in 17 T20Is so far, in which he has scalped 25 wickets.

“At this level, where he lands them is more important than the pace. That said, with someone who comes as high as he does, he has got that natural pace. That’s why he’s such a great prospect for us,” he added.

In the first T20I played at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, Australia rode on powerful performances from David Warner, Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell to register a commanding 134 run win over Sri Lanka.

Starc in that match had finished with figures of 2/16 from his four overs and helped Australia restrict the visitors to 99/9 in their full quota of 20 overs.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 12:12 IST

