Bizarre Dismissal! NZ batter handles the ball, gets dismissed for obstructing the field Out - WATCH

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 12:49 IST

We have seen several bizarre dismissal in cricket. There several rules placed on players on what to do and not do regarding their conduct on the field. But players often break the rules and find themselves penalised for the same. One such incident took place recently in a New Zealand first-class cricket match. Batsman Tom Blundell became only the second Kiwi player in NZ first-class cricket to be dismissed for obstructing the fielḍ.

While batting for the Wellington province against Otago, Blundell edged a delivery from bowler Jacob Duffy. The ball started going back towards his stumps and in an effort to stop the ball, Blundell used his hands to flick it away. As a result of that, Blundell was adjudged out for his actions.

🚨 WEIRD DISMISSAL KLAXON 🚨



Tom Blundell was dismissed for obstructing the field in the Plunket Shield!



Also, as an aside, can we just appreciate how many woolly hats are being worn... 🤣pic.twitter.com/hEhQfDIXl7 — The Googly (@officialgoogly) November 8, 2020

Blundell had made 101, batting for Wellington province against Otago on the fourth day of a match in the domestic Plunkett Shield competition Sunday, when he earned a rare place in cricket history.

Blundell was the first New Zealand player since John Hayes more than 60 years ago to be out in that manner.

The England batsman Len Hutton is the only player in test history to be given out obstructing the field, dismissed in a test against South Africa in 1951.

(with PTI inputs)