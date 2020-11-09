e-paper
Bizarre Dismissal! NZ batter handles the ball, gets dismissed for obstructing the field Out - WATCH

Bizarre Dismissal! NZ batter handles the ball, gets dismissed for obstructing the field Out - WATCH

Blundell had made 101, batting for Wellington province against Otago on the fourth day of a match in the domestic Plunkett Shield competition Sunday, when he earned a rare place in cricket history.

cricket Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 12:49 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Tom Blundell gets dismissed.
Tom Blundell gets dismissed.(Twitter/ Getty)
         

We have seen several bizarre dismissal in cricket. There several rules placed on players on what to do and not do regarding their conduct on the field. But players often break the rules and find themselves penalised for the same. One such incident took place recently in a New Zealand first-class cricket match. Batsman Tom Blundell became only the second Kiwi player in NZ first-class cricket to be dismissed for obstructing the fielḍ.

While batting for the Wellington province against Otago, Blundell edged a delivery from bowler Jacob Duffy. The ball started going back towards his stumps and in an effort to stop the ball, Blundell used his hands to flick it away. As a result of that, Blundell was adjudged out for his actions.

 

Blundell was the first New Zealand player since John Hayes more than 60 years ago to be out in that manner.

The England batsman Len Hutton is the only player in test history to be given out obstructing the field, dismissed in a test against South Africa in 1951.

(with PTI inputs)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

