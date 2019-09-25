Board President’s XI vs South Africa Live Score: Focus on Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav

Live Updates: Rohit Sharma and Umesh Yadav will be under the spotlight when South Africa take on Board President’s XI in the lone three-day tour game in Vizianagaram. The selectors have given Rohit the opportunity to cement his place in the Test side and become a permanent feature in all the three formats by moving him to the top of the order. On the other hand, Umesh will also be looking to produce a good show in the series after he was named as replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah. The team will also feature other Test team regulars namely Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari.

Follow Board President’s XI vs South Africa Live Score here -