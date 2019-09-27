Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Board President’s XI vs South Africa live score at Vizianagaram: Rohit Sharma and Co. hope for rain Gods to relent

BP XI vs South Africa live: Follow live updates of Board Predisent XI vs South Africa three-day practice match at Vizianagaram

By HT Correspondent | Sep 27, 2019 09:31 IST
highlights

Board President’s XI vs South Africa Live Score: The Day 1 of the three-day practice match between India’s Board President’s XI and South Africa was washed out without a ball being bowled at Vizianagaram. Such was t he intensity of the rain that it did not even allow the toss to take place. This is the only practice match before the three-match Test series begins from October 2 at Visakhapatnam. Apart from the visiting South African side, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma, who will open for the first time in red ball cricket and Umesh Yadav, who has been drafted into the Indian Test side as a replacement of the injured Jasprit Bumrah.

9:25 hrs IST

Weather update

According to weather reports there is a heavy cloud cover at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex,Vizianagaram. It has been raining here since morning, though it’s not relentless but it’s enough to keep the players inside the dressing room. Looks like another long day for the players of both side and us.

9:15 hrs IST

No early start

We are closing on start time of Day 2 and the toss is yet to take place. This really doesn’t augur well. The Day 1 washed out and the chances of an early start on second day to make up at least some of the lost overs has gone up in smoke pretty early.

9:05 hrs IST

The focus remains

Apart from the visiting South African side, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma, who will open for the first time in red ball cricket and Umesh Yadav, who has been drafted into the Indian Test side as a replacement of the injured Jasprit Bumrah

9:00 hrs IST

Day 2

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the three-day practice match between India’s Board President’s XI and South Africa at Vizianagaram. There was no play on Day 1. So we keep our fingers crossed for some action today.

