Board President’s XI vs South Africa live score at Vizianagaram: Rohit Sharma and Co. hope for rain Gods to relent

Board President’s XI vs South Africa Live Score: The Day 1 of the three-day practice match between India’s Board President’s XI and South Africa was washed out without a ball being bowled at Vizianagaram. Such was t he intensity of the rain that it did not even allow the toss to take place. This is the only practice match before the three-match Test series begins from October 2 at Visakhapatnam. Apart from the visiting South African side, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma, who will open for the first time in red ball cricket and Umesh Yadav, who has been drafted into the Indian Test side as a replacement of the injured Jasprit Bumrah.

9:25 hrs IST Weather update According to weather reports there is a heavy cloud cover at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex,Vizianagaram. It has been raining here since morning, though it’s not relentless but it’s enough to keep the players inside the dressing room. Looks like another long day for the players of both side and us.





9:15 hrs IST No early start We are closing on start time of Day 2 and the toss is yet to take place. This really doesn’t augur well. The Day 1 washed out and the chances of an early start on second day to make up at least some of the lost overs has gone up in smoke pretty early.





