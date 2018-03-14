 Bone defect rules Mitchell Santner out of action, NZ star to miss IPL 2018 | cricket | Hindustan Times
Bone defect rules Mitchell Santner out of action, NZ star to miss IPL 2018

The in-form Mitchell Santner had been picked up by Chennai Super Kings during the IPL auctions for Rs 50 lakh and was expected to play a key role for the team

cricket Updated: Mar 14, 2018 23:51 IST
Mitchell Santner will miss the IPL 2018 season due to a bone defect in his knee.(Getty Images)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will miss the services of Mitchell Santner in the upcoming IPL season as the New Zealand all-rounder has been ruled out of action for about nine months due to a bone defect in his knee, requiring surgery.

Santner was today omitted from his country’s Test team after scans showed he needed a surgery. New Zealand Cricket said Santner felt some discomfort while playing and scans showed a “bone defect” had deteriorated.

The in-form Santner had been picked up by CSK during the IPL auctions for Rs 50 lakh and was expected to play a key role for the team.

“It is too early to decide now. We will take a call on the replacement for Santner in due course after consulting with the head coach (Stephen Fleming) and captain (MS Dhoni),” a CSK official told.

