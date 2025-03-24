New Delhi [India] March 24 : Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has spoken about the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru rivalry, he has called the clash the biggest event in this one or two weeks, Navjot Singh Sidhu Jio Star expert told media. "Boss, it will be the biggest match": Navjot Singh Sidhu on CSK vs RCB clash

CSK will play its second match of the Indian Premier League 2025 campaign against RCB at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on March 28. Ahead of the clash, Sidhu said both the teams are a centrifugal force and has called Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni as institutions. He said these players will be remembered for generations.

"Boss, it will be the biggest match in this one or two weeks. Why? Because you see the centrifugal force of the two teams, our institutions, people call them icons, I call them institutions, men in flesh and blood will come and go. But Virat Kohli's name will stay for generations, and Dhoni's name will stay for generations. Why? For stamping his supremacy throughout the world over a period of time with longevity and adapting to all formats, the attitude of a lion, right? And someone with his charisma and magnetism has eclipsed across the globe". Navjot Singh Sidhu Jio Star expert told the media.

Sidhu compared Kohli with Manzoor Ali Khan Pataudi and said when he used to come to the stadium in Hyderabad for the match, the stadium would fill up. If he got out, all the fans would depart. After years, that lineage, that legacy has been fulfilled by Virat Kohli, he admired the craze Kohli has across the country. Sidhu also quoted MS Dhoni as the best captain India has ever produced, and said both these players Kohli and Dhoni's name will live on for ages.

"Across the globe, he is a great role model. The kids in the street want to be Virat Kohli's boss. That's the kind of impact. I heard once that Manzoor Ali Khan Pataudi when he actually would come into the stadium in Hyderabad for the match, the stadium would fill up. If he got out, they would depart. After years, that lineage, that legacy has been fulfilled by Virat Kohli. Who could fill it? I mean, not even a one-day international does that. The man walks in and it is packed for a Ranji trophy match. The other man is Dhoni. Another institution. So I do not call them icons. I call them institutions. A human being can be born from the womb of the mother. But he is a man of the age. There are no mothers who give birth to a man of the age. A man of this age is the one whose name lives on for ages. Understand? So somewhere down the line, if you look at Dhoni, the best captain that India has ever produced by miles. One, you won the T20 World Cup. One, you won the World Cup by 50 overs. One, you won the Champions Trophy." he added.

CSK will take RCB on March 28 Friday at their home ground, RCB showcased an impressive display in their initial match of the season, achieving a decisive victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders. At the same time, CSK commenced their season on a solid footing by overcoming the Mumbai Indians on their home ground.

The previous encounter between these two squads occurred during an important league-stage game in IPL 2024, where RCB claimed victory by 27 runs, ultimately extinguishing CSK's playoff aspirations in a thrilling twist of fate.

