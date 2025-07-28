'Boss, your frustration...': Ashwin dares Stokes to call Flintoff, Harmison after demeaning Jadeja with 'Brook' insult

Ben Stokes has been in the news for a lot of controversies, but few will top his actions against India on Day 5 of the 4th Test against England in Manchester on Sunday. India's fighting innings, first led by KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, and then continued brilliantly by Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, left a sour taste in England's mouth when their captain Stokes attempted to call off the match, hoping for a handshake. However, what he didn't realise is that both batters – Jadeja and Sundar – were closing in on their centuries, and that there was no way for India to take the draw, despite it being the only possible end to the match. Ravichandran Ashwin, right, lashed out at Ben Stokes(AFP Images)

And when they didn't, England, including their captain Stokes, were left grumpy. They deliberately bowled lollipop deliveries to speed up Jadeja and Sundar's centuries as India managed to draw the game at Old Trafford and keep the series alive ahead of the fifth and final Test at The Oval, starting Thursday. Stokes's behaviour left many unimpressed, including former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. As someone who always played all his cricket by the rules. What really ticked Ashwin off was Stokes' telling Jadeja, 'You want to score your hundred against Harry Brook?' and the veteran spinner was quick to remind him a few things about the game. Heck, Ashwin challenged Stokes to pull out all the stops, including bringing some former England greats out of retirement just because Jadeja could prove them wrong.

"Have you heard the term double standards? They played your bowlers all day, batted you out, and suddenly, when they're nearing hundreds, you want to walk off? Why should they?" an irate Ashwin said while speaking on his YouTube show 'Ash ki Baat'.

"You ask, 'You want to make a hundred against Harry?' Not Brook, brother. He has to make a hundred. Bring any bowler - they won’t object. Why Brook? Call Steve Harmison, call Andrew Flintoff for all we care. It was your call to bring Brook, not ours."

Ravichandran Ashwin refuses to hold back, accuses Ben Stokes of hampering the spirit of the game

Ashwin reckons Stokes did what he did just because he was able to do so. Blaming the England captain for being frustrated, Ashwin reminds that the Indian team, let alone any opposition or the game of cricket itself, does not act according to the whims and fancies of a single individual. Clearly fuming at Stokes' act, Ashwin held the England captain responsible for causing unnecessary controversy and stressed why Jadeja and Sundar deserved their respective centuries, while putting on an unbeaten double-century partnership, extending England's misery, keeping them wicketless for almost two entire sessions.

"There were two reasons - one, you didn’t want to tire your bowlers. Fine. Second, you were frustrated and thought ‘If I’m not happy, you shouldn’t be either. Boss, your frustration is not our problem. That’s not how cricket works. These are Test runs. A century is earned, not gifted. Washington deserved it, Jadeja deserved it. Period," added Ashwin.