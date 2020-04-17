‘Both are natural born-leaders but...’: NZ cricketer on differences between Rohit and Kohli as captains

cricket

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 16:16 IST

New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson has played under the leadership of both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While he was team mates with Kohli in Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rohit Sharma was his skipper in Mumbai Indians. In a recent interaction, he described the captaincy styles of both cricketers and called both of them ‘good tacticians’.

“Both are very good captains. Sharma is probably a bit laid-back in that role. He is passionate, wants to win, but keeps it under wraps a little bit more. Kohli wears his heart on his sleeve and shows a lot of emotion. But they both take charge of the team. They are natural-born leaders,” Corey said during a recent Instagram Live session with Sportstar.

“They are good tacticians; they understand the game and know how to win. That’s why India has been so successful.” The New Zealand international was all praise for Rohit as a batsman and called him one of his favourite players.

“Rohit Sharma is one of my favourite players to watch when he is in full flow. He makes cricket look like the easiest game in the world. The top guys in the world do that. “Corey also praised the IPL for providing a platform for the young Indian talents and said that it is a great place for nourishing future leaders.

“India have numerous players who have captained IPL teams. You know that if someone drops out be it injury or anything they have replacements,” he said.