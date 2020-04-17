e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Both are natural born-leaders but...’: NZ cricketer on differences between Rohit and Kohli as captains

‘Both are natural born-leaders but...’: NZ cricketer on differences between Rohit and Kohli as captains

In a recent interaction, Anderson described the captaincy styles of both cricketers and called both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as ‘good tacticians’.

cricket Updated: Apr 17, 2020 16:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
File image of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.(PTI)
         

New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson has played under the leadership of both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While he was team mates with Kohli in Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rohit Sharma was his skipper in Mumbai Indians. In a recent interaction, he described the captaincy styles of both cricketers and called both of them ‘good tacticians’.

“Both are very good captains. Sharma is probably a bit laid-back in that role. He is passionate, wants to win, but keeps it under wraps a little bit more. Kohli wears his heart on his sleeve and shows a lot of emotion. But they both take charge of the team. They are natural-born leaders,” Corey said during a recent Instagram Live session with Sportstar.

Also read: Kedar Jadhav reveals reason behind his side-arm bowling

“They are good tacticians; they understand the game and know how to win. That’s why India has been so successful.” The New Zealand international was all praise for Rohit as a batsman and called him one of his favourite players.

“Rohit Sharma is one of my favourite players to watch when he is in full flow. He makes cricket look like the easiest game in the world. The top guys in the world do that. “Corey also praised the IPL for providing a platform for the young Indian talents and said that it is a great place for nourishing future leaders.

Also read: Former Australia cricketer feels T20 World Cup could be postponed

“India have numerous players who have captained IPL teams. You know that if someone drops out be it injury or anything they have replacements,” he said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
From reverse repo rate to dividend move: Understanding RBI’s announcements
From reverse repo rate to dividend move: Understanding RBI’s announcements
RBI announces reverse repo rate cut, other measures: Who said what
RBI announces reverse repo rate cut, other measures: Who said what
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
Live: Germany brought outbreak under control, says nation’s health minister
Live: Germany brought outbreak under control, says nation’s health minister
Kashmiri terrorist got away 25 yrs ago, caught with ISKP chief in Afghanistan
Kashmiri terrorist got away 25 yrs ago, caught with ISKP chief in Afghanistan
‘Even the best has little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best has little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
UK may freeze auto finance contracts for millions amid Covid-19 pandemic
UK may freeze auto finance contracts for millions amid Covid-19 pandemic
Doctors’ hostel of Mumbai’s largest civic hospital sealed after two Covid-19 cases
Doctors’ hostel of Mumbai’s largest civic hospital sealed after two Covid-19 cases
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

cricket news