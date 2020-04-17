e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Interesting to hear those discussions’: Former Australia cricketer feels T20 World Cup could be postponed

But with the coronavirus pandemic tearing apart the cricketing schedule to shreds, Katich said that pushing the tournament to summer (December to February in Australia) could be an option.

cricket Updated: Apr 17, 2020 15:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
FIle image of ICC T20 World Cup Trophy.
FIle image of ICC T20 World Cup Trophy.(Twitter/ICC T20 World Cup)
         

Former Australia cricketer Simon Katich on Thursday said that there could be a possibility to postpone the T20I World Cup. The tournament is originally scheduled to be played from October 2020 in Australia. But with the coronavirus pandemic tearing apart the cricketing schedule to shreds, Katich said that pushing the tournament to summer (December to February in Australia) could be an option.

“Potentially there’s a chance to host it later in the summer, like the (recent) Women’s T20 World Cup (which was held in February), and whether that’s an opportunity to re-jig things,” ESPNCricinfo quoted Katich as saying to the SEN Radio.

“It’ll be interesting to hear those discussions [which are] probably taking place at the moment and whether that’s logistically possible with the FTP the way it is,” he further added.

“But I’m sure that a T20 World Cup is a priority for all the organisers at the moment, to try and make sure that goes ahead at some point in the Australian summer given that we’re hosting it,” the current RCB head coach said.

Meanwhile, the BCCI officially announced that the 13th edition of Indian Premier League was indefinitely suspended in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. Speaking on the same Katich said that the BCCI would leave no stone unturned to stage the IPL this year. “It’s obviously the biggest T20 tournament in the world and the people there love their cricket. But I think they’re also realistic to know that they have to sit tight and wait like everyone else in the world, and ride this out however long that takes.

cricket news