Botswana vs Sierra Leone Live Score: Match 7 of Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2023 to start at 12:30 PM

Botswana vs Sierra Leone Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 7 of Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2023. Match will start on 15 Dec 2023 at 12:30 PM

Venue : Willowmoore Park, Benoni



Botswana squad -

Karabo Motlhanka, Manroux Kasselman, Vinoo Balakrishnan, Dhruvkumar Maisuria, Karabo Modise, Leano Maphane, ...Read More Reginald Nehonde, William Nkosana, Valentine Mbazo, Katlo Piet, Losika Makgale, Michael Badenhorst, Mmoloki Mooketsi, Raynier Swart

Sierra Leone squad -

Alusine Turay, Lansana Lamin, Yegbeh Jalloh, George Ngegba, Ibrahim Kamara, Raymond Coker, Samuel Conteh, John Bangura, Abass Gbla, Chernoh Bah, George Sesay, Ibrahim Sesay, John Lassayo, Miniru Kpaka

Botswana vs Sierra Leone Live Score, Match 7 of Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2023