e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Bounce Back Bharat: ‘It was an unfortunate time’ - Yuvraj Singh opens up on battle with cancer

Bounce Back Bharat: ‘It was an unfortunate time’ - Yuvraj Singh opens up on battle with cancer

Bounce Back Bharat: Yuvraj was the man of the tournament winner during India’s World Cup win in 2011. He had performed with both bat and the ball in the tournament, and during the chat, he opened up on how he felt after lifting the trophy.

cricket Updated: Oct 09, 2020 20:55 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Yuvraj Singh.
File image of Yuvraj Singh.(File)
         

On the third chapter of Fever Network’s latest initiative Bounce Back Bharat, India’s 2011 World Cup-winning allrounder Yuvraj Singh opened up on his battles with cancer. Yuvraj was the man of the tournament winner in 2011 when India won their 2nd World Cup trophy after 28 years. He had performed with both bat and the ball in the tournament, and during the chat, he opened up on how he felt after lifting the trophy.

“That is an emotion that can’t be described in words. Winning the World Cup after 28 years, at home, I can only imagine what the country must have felt,” he said.

IPL 2020 Live Score and Updates

After the World Cup, Yuvraj was diagnosed with cancer and had to go for treatment which placed him out of cricket for some time.

“When you’re at the peak of your career, and something like this happens it becomes difficult to accept it. Initially I was running away from it since I didn’t want to lose out on my cricketing career but eventually it became a question of life. It was an unfortunate time.” Yuvraj said.

He added: “I went through the entire journey with the motive of coming back and playing cricket. I’m also very happy that we were able to start the NGO ‘YuviCan’. To help people in society became my main motive.”

Fever Network launched the Bounce Back Bharat initiative with an aim to support nation building and spreading positivity via inspirational stories post the COVID-19 outbreak. The campaign features a series of webinars with the who’s who of the Indian corporate world along with top celebrities from the world of cricket and Bollywood.

The first two chapters with Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan became a monumental success with more than 200K+ live views across social media platforms. The webinars have so far amassed more than 2.1MN views and the campaign has garnered 57MN+ impressions so far.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
New India-UK defence pact reflects policy shift in London
New India-UK defence pact reflects policy shift in London
RR vs DC live: Hetmyer falls onus on Axar to give Capitals a big finish
RR vs DC live: Hetmyer falls onus on Axar to give Capitals a big finish
Sharad Pawar’s NCP to go it alone in Bihar polls, contest over 150 seats
Sharad Pawar’s NCP to go it alone in Bihar polls, contest over 150 seats
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content: Report
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content: Report
Mumbai cops take first step in probe against Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV
Mumbai cops take first step in probe against Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV
Book Kangana Ranaut: Karnataka court directs police over her ‘anti-farmer’ tweet
Book Kangana Ranaut: Karnataka court directs police over her ‘anti-farmer’ tweet
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In