cricket

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 20:55 IST

On the third chapter of Fever Network’s latest initiative Bounce Back Bharat, India’s 2011 World Cup-winning allrounder Yuvraj Singh opened up on his battles with cancer. Yuvraj was the man of the tournament winner in 2011 when India won their 2nd World Cup trophy after 28 years. He had performed with both bat and the ball in the tournament, and during the chat, he opened up on how he felt after lifting the trophy.

“That is an emotion that can’t be described in words. Winning the World Cup after 28 years, at home, I can only imagine what the country must have felt,” he said.

IPL 2020 Live Score and Updates

After the World Cup, Yuvraj was diagnosed with cancer and had to go for treatment which placed him out of cricket for some time.

“When you’re at the peak of your career, and something like this happens it becomes difficult to accept it. Initially I was running away from it since I didn’t want to lose out on my cricketing career but eventually it became a question of life. It was an unfortunate time.” Yuvraj said.

He added: “I went through the entire journey with the motive of coming back and playing cricket. I’m also very happy that we were able to start the NGO ‘YuviCan’. To help people in society became my main motive.”

Fever Network launched the Bounce Back Bharat initiative with an aim to support nation building and spreading positivity via inspirational stories post the COVID-19 outbreak. The campaign features a series of webinars with the who’s who of the Indian corporate world along with top celebrities from the world of cricket and Bollywood.

The first two chapters with Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan became a monumental success with more than 200K+ live views across social media platforms. The webinars have so far amassed more than 2.1MN views and the campaign has garnered 57MN+ impressions so far.