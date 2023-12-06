'Bouncing back...': Rishabh Pant provides major fitness update ahead of much anticipated return in IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant has been steadily working his way back to full fitness after a car accident just a day before New Year's Day this year put a break on his career. Pant has missed all major cricket events this year, including the 2023 World Cup and is now expected to make a comeback in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Rishabh Pant has been working his way back to full fitness all year(Instagram)

Pant was among the players named by the Delhi Capitals among those that they have retained this season. While he wasn't selected in the Indian teams for their upcoming full tour of South Africa, Pant had joined his DC teammates last month during a training camp at the Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus pitch, signalling his return to active cricketing responsibilities.

He has now made a more comprehensive signal now by posting a video of him working out in the gym. “Bouncing back with every rep,” Pant said in his caption to the video on Instagram.

'Pant will play the IPL next season'

Pant's return was confirmed by former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who is DC's team director. "He's (Pant) good now. He will play in the IPL next season," Ganguly told reporters, as quoted by PTI at the camp last month.

Pant had last played in a professional cricket match a few days before the car accident in December, representing India during the second Test of the series against Bangladesh. In Pant's absence, Ishan Kishan took over the wicketkeeping duties in T20Is, while KL Rahul donned the gloves in ODIs and Tests. Rahul is also on wicketkeeping duties during the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

Prior to the car crash, Pant had been one of the mainstays in the Indian team across all formats of the game. He had also led India during the side's T20I series against South Africa in June last year, and was named in ICC Men's Test team of the year for 2021.