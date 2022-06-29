'Bowl a million balls at one stump': Former India batter’s advice to Umran Malik after match-winning over vs Ireland

Umran Malik had a trial by fire in just the second match of his international career when captain Hardik Pandya asked him to bowl the final over of Ireland’s chase in Dublin. Malik did have 18 runs to play with, but with an in-form George Dockrell at the crease and small boundaries in a high-scoring match, he still had to hold his nerve and deliver. In an important moment in his very young career, he succeeded.

Umran did go for 42 runs in his 4 overs with the wicket of Lorcan Tucker, but it was an expensive day for all the bowlers in the match. At the end of the day, what mattered most was that he didn’t shy away from the challenge, and successfully pulled India over the line. Still just 22 years old, his extreme pace is something which excites all Indian fans, and his 22 wickets in the IPL back that up.

There remain, however, concerns about his accuracy, and his tendency to be expensive and wayward in his bowling. Despite this, he receives support from important figures in Indian cricket who see his potential. One such figure is that of Sanjay Manjrekar, who took to Twitter to praise Umran and deliver some advice.

What a rare talent Umran Mallik is!

All he needs to do in practice is bowl a million balls aimed at one stump.Accuracy & other skills will come in time.But NEVER should it come at the cost of pace. #UmranMalik — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 29, 2022

Calling him a “rare talent”, Manjrekar told Umran that “All he needs to do in practice is bowl a million balls aimed at one stump.” Throughout the IPL and even in his first international series against Ireland, Umran demonstrated that he had the pace to get the better of most batters, and the ability to be destructive in some spells. Manjrekar spots that, and thinks that working on being able to hit his spots on the pitch consistently will only make Umran a better bowler with age and experience.

Others also argue that pace means nothing if the accuracy isn’t there to support it. Manjrekar agrees, in a way, but warns Umran to believe in his natural ability and never to sacrifice that. “Accuracy & other skills will come in time. But NEVER should it come at the cost of pace.” India have a rising crop of gun fast bowlers, but Umran’s ability to consistently clock 150 km/h is something very few bowlers can do on the international stage, most of whom are extremely successful in limited overs cricket, such as Jofra Archer and Anrich Nortje.

Majrekar clearly believes that Umran has time on his side to work on his game and iron out the errors, all of which would help to silence his critics. Malik is an exciting young talent, and the experience and confidence from the final over against Ireland is sure to only make him a better player.

Following the 2-0 win over Ireland, Indian fans will now turn to Edgbaston, Birmingham, where the rescheduled fifth Test of the 2021 tour of England is set to be played from July 1. Following that, there will be a limited overs series. Umran might spend some time working on his game in the domestic circuit, but will be hoping for a call back to the national team sooner rather than later to display his skills and growth as a bowler again.

