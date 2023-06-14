Watch: ‘The most expensive delivery ever?’: Bowler leaks 18 runs in one ball at Tamil Nadu Premier League

The ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) witnessed a bizarre moment, as a bowler conceded 18 runs in a single delivery. The incident took place during the match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Salem Spartans, which was played on Tuesday evening. Screengrab of the final over bowled by Salem Spartans captain Abhishek Tanwar in TNPL 2023

Spartans captain Abhishek Tanwar leaked 18 before completing the last delivery of the 20th over, which resulted in 26 runs and took Chepauk's total to 217/5.

The sequence of events which resulted in the 18-run ball:

Tanwar had conceded eight runs until the fifth delivery.

Tanwar then bowled a no in the fifth ball.

He followed it up with another no-ball, which was hit for a six by Chepauk batter Sanjay Yadav, thus resulting in seven runs.

The next ball also was a no-ball and the batters completed two runs, which took the total of 11 runs.

He then missed his line in the next ball, which resulted in wide.

The final delivery, which eventually was a legal one, was hammered for a six, thus adding the total to 18 runs off one ball.

Here is the video:

"I have to take the blame for the last over - four no-balls being a senior bowler was disappointing. The wind did not help as it played a huge role," Tanwar said after the match.

The Spartans failed to put up a fight and could only manage 165/9 in response, and lost the match by a 52 runs.

Tanwar was the highest wicket-taker in the previous edition. He had scalped 17 wickets in 9 matches, and had conceded 240 runs in 33.5 overs he had bowled in the tournament.

