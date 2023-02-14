'Bowling to Babar Azam or tailender is...': Mohammad Amir drops stunning statement against Pakistan skipper

Before Karachi Kings resumed their rivalry with Peshawar Zalmi in the action-packed Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Tuesday, Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir was asked about his much-anticipated duel with superstar Babar Azam. Babar’s Peshawar Zalmi squared off against Karachi Kings in match No.2 of the PSL 2023 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Former Pakistan pacer Amir, who is leading the bowling attack of the Imad Wasim-led side in the PSL 2023, has downplayed the hype around his matchup with the all-format captain of the Green Army. When asked about bowling to the talismanic batter of the Green Army, Amir issued an interesting statement against Babar, who was earlier traded to Peshawar Zalmi by Karachi Kings in 2022.

Sharing his views on the ARY News programme PSL Special, Amir claimed that bowling to Babar or a tailender is the same for the star pacer. “These kinds of matchups and player rivalries keep players on their toes. I personally like these sort of challenges because it keeps me focused. My job is to take wickets and win matches for my team, so for me, facing Babar or a tailender batting at number 10 will be the same," Amir said.

When asked about his clash with former teammate Amir, Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar said that he will stick to his basics against the premier bowler. “Competition is always good for the league. Not only Karachi, but every team has good quality local bowlers. That is why all foreigners play this league because it is a quality league. When I play against any quality bowler, I stick to my basics,” Babar said.

Before the start of the new season, Karachi Kings had acquired the services of Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik by trading Babar to Peshawar Zalmi. Babar has played for Islamabad United, Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL. Babar is the leading run-getter in the history of the T20 league. Pakistan's all-format captain has amassed over 2412 runs in the PSL.

