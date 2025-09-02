Ex-Aussie star brushes off Sunil Gavaskar's ‘foreign players’ jibe with strong defence: 'I stand by my take. I was...'

Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin hit back at Sunil Gavaskar's remarks after the Indian great slammed the overseas players in commenting on matters related to Indian cricket. India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad has sparked debate, with several critics and former overseas stars questioning the selectors over Shreyas Iyer’s omission, despite his stellar IPL campaign, where he led the Punjab Kings to the final. The stylish batter's exclusion, not even finding a place in the reserves, triggered a storm of criticism. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar bore the brunt, with several ex-cricketers aiming veiled digs at his decisions. Brad Haddin unfazed by Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘foreign players’ dig.(PTI)

However, Gavaskar wasn't impressed with the overseas cricketers' taking shots at the Indian selectors for the Asia Cup squad and said the selection of the Indian team is none of their business.

"What is baffling is foreigners who have zero stake in Indian cricket, and much less knowledge about it, wading into the debate and adding fuel to the fire. However great they may be as players and however many times they may have been to India, the selection of the Indian team is strictly none of their business," Gavaskar wrote in his column for The Sportstar.

Meanwhile, Haddin reacted to Gavaskar's bold criticism with humour and said, "I am glad he is listening to the show. We are going worldwide."

“Our job is to give an opinion”: Brad Haddin

Haddin, who has worked with Shreyas Iyer as an assistant coach in the IPL at Punjab Kings, defended his stance on the stylish batter's omission. The former Australia wicketkeeper stressed that it is their job to share opinions on global cricket and reiterated his surprise at Iyer’s exclusion, citing the batter’s leadership, composure, and performances under pressure in the IPL.

"Our job is to give an opinion on what's topical in world cricket. That's what we do. We coached him (Iyer) in the IPL and I stand by my take. I was shocked that he wasn't in the squad and I am not saying the other players (selected) shouldn't be there. The reason I say that is because just the way he handled our group, he was a great leader and the way he played under pressure, leading from the front. But, yeah, they are obviously going well even with players like him on the sideline," Haddin said on LiSTNR YouTube channel.