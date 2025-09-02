Kieron Pollard unleashes carnage in CPL with 7 sixes in 8 balls, but Mumbai Indians face heat: ‘Forcing him to retire…’

Kieron Pollard displayed his brute power in the Caribbean Premier League, smashing seven sixes in eight balls to light up the tournament. Pollard, who has announced retirement from international cricket and the IPL, continues to dominate the other T20 leagues worldwide. The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots bowlers faced the wrath of Pollard's mayhem on Monday. Kieron Pollard scored 65 runs off 29 balls as Trinbago Knight Riders won the clash by 12 run(X Image)

Pollard was batting on just 12 off 13 balls, struggling to break shackles, but it was just a matter of time for him to unleash himself on the big stage once again. It was the 15th over of the innings when Pollard decided to go all guns blazing as he took on Navin Bidaisee. It was the third ball of the over when Pollard smashed Bidaisee for the first six, and there was no stopping after that. He hammered the spinner for two more sixes in the over to make it three off four balls.

Waqar Salamkheil, after conceding just 12 runs in his first three overs, was handed the next over. But Pollard quickly turned the tables—launching an onslaught that saw him hammer four consecutive sixes off the left-arm spinner, making it seven maximums in the span of just eight deliveries he faced.

He went on to score 65 runs off 29 balls as Trinbago Knight Riders won the clash by 12 runs to remain at the top of the CPL 2025 points table.

His ferocious knock went viral on social media, and fans hailed his brute power at this stage of his career. Some also suggested that the former Mumbai Indians all-rounder took retirement a bit too early in 2022.

“You don’t get these games overnight”: Pollard

Meanwhile, Pollard reflected on his explosive match-winning knock with humility after bagging the Player of the Match award in the CPL. Despite smashing seven sixes in eight balls, he downplayed it as just another chapter in his long career, crediting experience, mental preparation, and lessons from past failures for his success.

“I have been here 20 years or more, so won’t call this the form of my life. Wanted to give the fans and my family something to celebrate. I play each ball on its merit, cricket is often a game of chess. You don’t get these games overnight, I have messed up many such games in the past but you learn from experience. For me, preparation is more mental in terms of the processes to be followed,” Pollard said after the match.