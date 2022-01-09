Brad Hogg names top-3 bowlers in 2021, one India and 2 Pakistan players included in the list

Former Australia leg-spinner Brad Hogg has named senior India off-spinner R Ashwin as his best bowler of 2021 in men's international cricket.

While speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Hogg stated while England skipper Joe Root was his best batter in 2021, Ashwin was the pick of the lot in the bowling department.

“Spin to win, he's the number 1."

He then added: “Shaheed Afridi and Hasan Ali, 47 and 41 wickets for them (respectively). They have been carrying Pakistan in the bowling department, so you can't beat those 2."

Tamil Nadu off spinner Ashwin was, by far, the most prolific Indian bowler across formats in the year 2021. In 14 matches, he picked up 63 wickets at a staggering average of 15.93.

Second in the list is pacer Jasprit Bumrah, claiming 37 wickets in 14 games at an average of 24.08. Following him is Mohammed Siraj, with 32 wickets in 11 matches at 30.25.

Bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur, with 31 wickets in 14 matches at 24.03, finds himself fourth in the list. Mohammed Shami is a close fifth, with 29 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 22.65.

And finally, rounding off the top-6 is Ravindra Jadeja, with 23 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 25.08.

R Ashwin also scalped a few records in the year. During the two-match New Zealand Test series at home, he surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the nation's third-highest wicket-taker in the format.

In addition, he became the first Indian spinner after Anil Kumble to bag a Test wicket at the Wanderers.