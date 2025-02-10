Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Breetzke becomes first batter to score 150 on ODI debut for South Africa

AP |
Feb 10, 2025 03:44 PM IST

Breetzke becomes first batter to score 150 on ODI debut for South Africa

LAHORE, Pakistan — South African opening batter Matthew Breetzke became the first cricketer to score 150 in his maiden ODI appearance in the tri-nation series game against New Zealand on Monday.

Breetzke becomes first batter to score 150 on ODI debut for South Africa
Breetzke becomes first batter to score 150 on ODI debut for South Africa

Breetzke, who isn’t part of South African squad for this month’s Champions Trophy, smashed 150 off 148 balls and broke West Indies batter Desmond Haynes’ record of 148 against Australia in 1978.

Breetzke was one of the four South Africans who made their ODI debuts on Monday, with seven players joining the squad in Pakistan late this week for the Champions Trophy.

South Africa rode on Breetzke’s blitz to score 304-6 after New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won his second successive toss and chose to field.

After losing captain Temba Bavuma inside the power play, the 26-year-old Breetzke shared 93-run stand with Jason Smith — another batter overlooked for the Champions Trophy. He pushed the scoring rate with some exhilarating hitting — especially on the off side of the wicket — and added further 131 runs with Wiaan Mulder, who made 64 off 60 balls.

Breetzke raised his century off 128 balls with a square cut boundary of fast bowler Will O’Rourke and needed just another 20 balls to surpass Haynes’ 47-year record. He also became the fourth South African batter after Colin Ingram, Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks to get a century in debut ODI.

Breetzke was finally dismissed after hitting 11 boundaries and five sixes when he misread Matt Henry’s slower ball and was caught at mid-off as South Africa put up a decent total.

O’Rourke and Henry picked up two wickets apiece but Ben Sears, who was smashed for 20 runs in one over by Breetzke, ended up with 0-65.

New Zealand had to make one forced change with opening batter Rachin Ravindra replaced by Devon Conway. Ravindra sustained a blow on the forehead while fielding during New Zealand’s thumping 78-run win in the first match on Saturday against Pakistan and was rested for the second game.

Ravindra was struck on the head when he lost sight of the ball in what seemingly should have been a routine catch of Khushdil Shah at deep mid-wicket.

cricket: /hub/cricket

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On