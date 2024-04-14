Brekalo, McGuire score late goals to help Orlando City beat DC United 3-2

WASHINGTON — David Brekalo scored his first MLS goal in the 82nd minute and Duncan McGuire added a goal in stoppage time to help Orlando City beat D.C. United 3-2 on Saturday night. HT Image

McGuire, on the counter-attack, slipped behind the defense and ran onto a long ball played by Nico Lodeiro and score from the top of the penalty area to give Orlando City its first lead of the game in the first minute of injury time.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Christian Benteke opened the scoring in the fifth minute when he headed home a corner kick by Mateusz Klich. Benteke has scored in back-to-back games and his six goals this season are tied for most in MLS.

Dagur Thorhallsson scored his first goal of the season when he drilled home a header, off a perfectly-placed chip-shot cross played by Iván Angulo to make it 1-1 in the 28th.

Gabriel Pirani put D.C. United back in front in the 66th minute. Jared Stroud lofted a cross from the right side to the far post, where Benteke headed a centering pass to Pirani for the finish that made it 2-1.

Orlando City's David Brekalo flicked in a header, off a corner kick played by Facundo Torres, into the net to tie it at 2-2.

D.C. United is unbeaten in four consecutive games.

Orlando City was outscored 10-2 in a four-game winless streak to open the season but is unbeaten in three consecutive games since.

___ soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.