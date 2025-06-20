Brendon McCullum to get the sack? Bazball running out of time as Nasser Hussain sends brutal warning ahead of IND vs ENG

England are set to host India in a five-match Test series, with the first fixture scheduled for Friday in Leeds. For England, it will be about performing in front of their home crowd, which further increases the pressure on Bazball. Head coach Brendon McCullum’s template is running out of time, and has fallen victim to plenty of criticism, with many feeling it doesn’t suit Test cricket. Nasser Hussain sent a bold warning to Brendon McCullum.

Ahead of the series, former England captain Nasser Hussain feels that the five-match Test series is crucial for Ben Stokes and Co. and that they will judged on their performance against India. The England legend also feels that if they don’t win the series and also not the Ashes, the pressure will increase on McCullum.

‘Because of the brand of cricket England have adopted…’

In his column for Daily Mail, Hussain wrote, “Because of the brand of cricket England have adopted, because of its rapid tempo and because of the swagger they have introduced to the most traditional form of the game, some people are simply waiting for them to fail.”

“And if they don't win this series against India starting at Headingley on Friday, and don't win the Ashes, there will be a lot of 'I told you so' from the people who said Bazball wouldn't work against the best.”

Hussain also feels that the next six months will have a huge impact on McCullum’s tenure. He wrote, “Regardless of results for the remainder of 2025, though, if you asked me in 15 years' time, 'What did you think of Stokes as a captain?' my answer would be, 'Outstanding!'”

“For me, these next six months will not define him personally as much as it will define the regime of which he is a part alongside Rob Key and Brendon McCullum.”

The upcoming series will also see a new-look India side, with Shubman Gill appointed as skipper. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be absent, having announced their Test retirements recently. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has been named as the vice-captain.