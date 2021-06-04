'Hard to look past him among recent greats': Brett Lee picks Virat Kohli as world's best batsman, Pat Cummins as bowler

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee picked India captain Virat Kohli and Australia seamer Pat Cummins as the best batsman and bowler of the world currently.

Lee said it is hard to look past Kohli when we talk about modern-day greats.

“When you look at the recent greats, it is hard to look past Virat Kohli,” Lee said when asked who his favourite Test batter is in an interview with ICC.

“What an incredible record he has got. He is only getting better with age. He has got a great mindset, a great cricket brain as well,” he added.

Kohli is currently the highest run-scorer among active cricketers in the world with more than 22,000 international runs. The right-hander also has 70 international centuries to his name.

Kohli will next be seen in action in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand starting on June 18 in Southampton.

When asked about Kohli’s captaincy skills, Lee referred him as a dynamic player and a great influencer to the team.

“Kohli, he is such a dynamic player, such a great influencer for the team, world-class batter. We know that that's a given. But I think that with his emphasis on how important Test cricket is to him, and his team, and his nation, it is going to weigh in very heavily on him and that will improve his performance. We know that Kohli steps up on the big occasions. And, as you mentioned, he wants to see his side be the first winners of the ICC World Test Championship. It means a lot to him. And I think that will be the talk. Once everything is said and done, once the preparations are done, when they arrive there when the quarantine is done, just before they walk out, I think that will be the last comment - Let us enjoy it but let us become the first side to ever to win this ICC World Test Championship!” he said.

Lee picked current Test No.1 bowler Cummins as the best among bowlers.

“My favourite bowler at the moment is probably Pat Cummins. You might think that I am biased being an Aussie or because he was a former teammate of mine, but what I will say about Pat Cummins is that he is absolute quality,” he said of the No.1 bowler on the ICC Test rankings.

“The skills he has got ... he has got a great technique. He has got a wonderful bag of tricks up the sleeve. To me, he is a guy that challenges the bat more often than most bowlers I see around the world,” Lee added.