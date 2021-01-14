Batting coach Rathour gives major update on Bumrah’s availability for 4th Test
India's batting coach Vikram Rathour on Thursday gave a major update on the availability of pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the final Test against Australia in Brisbane.
As reported by news agency ANI, Rathour stated that the fast bowler is working closely with the medical team. A call on his participation in the fourth Test will be taken on Friday morning.
“The medical team is working with Bumrah, we have to see tomorrow morning whether he is fit to play the fourth Test or not. If he can play, he will play, if he cannot, then he won't,” Rathour said on the eve of fourth Test.
“The injuries are still being monitored. Our medical staff is looking into it, I would not be in a position to comment on this right now. We would like to give them as much time as possible. It will be tomorrow morning that you will know which eleven takes the field,” Rathour added.
The report further stated that the team management is clear that Bumrah will lead the attack in the series decider even if he is 50 per cent fit. The right-arm pacer suffered an abdominal strain and was the latest on the list of injured Indian players.
“Basically, I think the toughness comes from the preparation, we believe in our players, every member of our team believes in their ability. One innings cannot let the doubts creep in, the team has shown a lot of character and the reason for that is the hard work they have been putting in for a long time,” Rathour said.
“As far as I am concerned, we have the ability, with or without injuries, the eleven that will play would be the best eleven that India could put on the ground, all of them deserve to be there, if they play to their potential, I cannot see any reason, why we cannot do well,” he added.
The Indian attack has already lost Mohammed Shami -- broken hand -- and Umesh Yadav -- calf injury -- during the course of the ongoing series and with the series level at 1-1, the team knows the importance of the final Test which gets underway on January 15.
(With ANI Inputs)
