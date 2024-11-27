Bumrah dethrones all as new No. 1, Jaiswal challenges Root in ICC rankings but Virat Kohli still below Travis Head

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah – the heroes of India's win over Australia in Perth were rewarded handsomely for their show, with all three showing remarkable improvements in the ICC Test rankings. Bumrah, the stand-in captain under whom India hammered Australia by a whopping 295 runs, has reclaimed the No. 1 ranking for bowlers, while Kohli has entered back the Top 20, taking the 13th position. Young opener Jaiswal, meanwhile, has climbed to the second spot, pushing Joe Root for the top crown. Jasprit Bumrah has been rewarded handsomely(BCCI- X)

Jaiswal, who gained two places, was India's highest individual scorer from the Test, notching up his fourth Test century and scoring 161 to help India set a massive 534-run target for Australia. Dismissed for a duck in the first innings, Jaiswal became only the third Indian batter to score a century in his maiden Test in Australia. He and KL Rahul also put up the highest opening stand by an Indian pair Down Under, adding 210 runs for the first wicket in the second innings. With 825 points, Jaiswal challenges former England captain Root for the No. 1 spot.

As for Kohli, the ex-India captain ended his and the entire nation's wait for his 81st century – the first in any format since last year's World Cup. Kohli was undone by extra bounce in the first innings, nicking Josh Hazlewood to second slip. But in the second dig, Kohli showed why he's still boss, pummelling his 30th Test century – 9th against Australia and 7th in the country.

Kohli's unbeaten 100 off 143 balls laced with eight boundaries and two sixes came at a time when India had lost wickets in quick succession – Devdutt Padikkal for 25, Rishabh Pant for 1, Dhruv Jurel for 1 and Washington Sundar for 29. Kohli and Nitish Reddy took India's total to 487/6 before Bumrah called for the declaration.

Bumrah leading from the front

Bumrah reclaims the top spot from Kagiso Rabada of South Africa. The stand-in captain sensed the moment was ideal to pull the plug on the Indian innings. On Day 1, Bumrah put India on top despite his team getting bowled out for 150. Bumrah had the Aussies tottering at 67/7, and on the back of an 11th Test five-wicket haul – 5/30 – the Aussies were bundled out for 104.

India's 46-run lead proved pivotal, giving them the confidence to bat on during the second innings. Bumrah built on in with three more wickets in the second dig to finish with an impressive match-haul of 8/72.

There was some movement for Australia's Travis Head, who climbed three places to take the No. 10 position – three higher than Kohli – thanks to his knock of 89. Among others, Mohammed Siraj gained three places to be placed 25th.