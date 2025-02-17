'Bumrah is a champion bowler but...': India pacer not irreplaceable; Shami tipped to step up and win Champions Trophy

Jasprit Bumrah's absence in the 2025 Champions Trophy has been called a body blow to India's chances of winning the tournament but Rohit Sharma's side may not be affected too much if Mohammed Shami comes good, former pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji has said. The back injury that Bumrah sustained during the five-Test series in Australia has resulted in him having to sit out of the Champions Trophy. India will miss Jasprit Bumrah at the Champions Trophy while they missed Mohammed Shami in the tour of Australia(AP)

At the same time, though, Mohammed Shami, whose absence India felt heavily in Australia, also returns for the Champions Trophy after a lengthy absence due to injury. Shami returned to action for India this year on January 28 in a T20I against England and that was his first international match since the 2023 World Cup final in November 2023.

"Actually, he had out-bowled Bumrah in the 2019 (50-over World Cup) and in the last World Cup (2023). Bumrah is the champion bowler across formats. But Shami has experience and, before Bumrah's arrival, it was Shami who carried India's attack all through," Balaji, now a reputed pace bowling coach, told PTI.

While he was originally in India's regular playing XI, Shami was sensational in the 2023 World Cup. He was the highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps at an extraordinary average of 10.70. However, the 34-year-old has looked far from being able to replicate that form in the few matches he has played thus far since his return from injury in domestic and international cricket.

‘Shami is the leader of the pack’

At the Champions Trophy, Shami will also be looked as a leader of the fast-bowling attack that will include Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. "Shami is the leader of the pack right now. I mean, he has been the leader of the pack for a long time now. If you see what Shami has done in 12 years of cricket and, especially, in Test cricket, it has been humongous. Now, if he starts striking with the new ball the confidence it gives to other bowlers will be huge," said Balaji.

It could be a blessing for Shami that India is playing their matches in Dubai, a venue where pacers found appreciable help in the past. "He keeps attacking the stumps, a quality that is very critical in a place like Dubai, where batsmen may get a little bit more assistance," said Balaji.