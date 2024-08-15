Bumrah's return in Bangladesh Tests doubtful; Gambhir, selectors 'very clear' on what is needed from ace pacer: Report

The Indian cricket team have a rare break in their schedule at the moment, with their next assignment set to be a two-Test series at home against Bangladesh starting September 19. Most of the regulars in the team will be playing in a rather star-studded Duleep Trophy but among the notable exceptions is ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Jasprit Bumrah's last match was the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup. (ANI)

While it was speculated that Bumrah could make his comeback in the series against Bangladesh, there are doubts about that with the team management and selectors reportedly wanting the fast bowler fully fit for the team's upcoming tour of Australia.

According to PTI, Bumrah could be eyeing India's two-match Test series at home against New Zealand as a possible series to make his comeback ahead of the tour Down Under. The Kiwis play three Test matches in India from October 16. India will then leave for Australia to defend their Border-Gavaskar Trophy crown in a five-match Test series.

"In case of Bumrah, he knows his body the best and it will be up to him if he wants to play in the Tests against Bangladesh. The team management and selectors are very clear that India needs a 120 per cent fit Jasprit Bumrah for all five Tests against Australia Down Under. Before that, there is New Zealand in India, where he will probably play and get ready for the sterner tests," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Arshdeep, Khaleel set for Test debut

Meanwhile, fast bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Khaleel Ahmed, or either of the two, could make their Test debut in the series against Bangladesh. Arshdeep, who played an integral role in India's T20 World Cup victory earlier this year, had been earmarked for red ball cricket by previous head coach Rahul Dravid as well and he was sent to Kent last year to play some County games.

Bumrah's last Test appearance came as part of India's five-match series at home against England. His last game was against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final. The ace fast bowler has been in scorching form in all formats of the game since making his return from a long-term injury in August last year. In India's succesfull T20 World Cup campaign, Bumrah finished with an extraordinary economy of 4.17 in eight matches. He took 15 wickets and conceded just 124 runs throughout the tournament.