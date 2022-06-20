'But in Australia he has scored a lot of runs': Irfan Pathan picks between Karthik, Pant for his ideal XI for T20 WC

With the five-match home series against South Africa over, the discussion around India's possible squad or the ideal XI for the 2022 T20 World Cup has gotten stronger. Veterans and experts of the games have all begun placing their opinions on the same and former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was among the first to name his best India XI for the big tournament which will be played in Australia later this year.

There are some big questions that have troubled former cricketers in naming their XI - whether they stick with reputation and experience or go with young and aggressive Ishan Kishan at the top of the order? Who will be the wicketkeeper for the team? What will be the bowling combination?

Irfan was rather confident and quick in responding to it when asked to name his XI on Star Sports after the fifth T20I between India and South Africa was abandoned dur to rain in Bengaluru.

“In Australia you need powerful starts because the ball swings and seams a lot. So you need a player who has a lot of experience,” he said as the legendary all-rounder named KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as top-order line-up.

While Kohli's run of form in the shortest format has been of a concern, which was even seen during the IPL 2022 season, but Irfan backed the former India skipper given his record of scoring big runs in Australia.

“Kohli may not have performed well so far but in Australia he has scored a lot of runs,” he said.

Irfan then picked Suryakumar Yadav as his No.4, followed by Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, and Ravindra Jadeja. His bowling combination has one more spinner and three pacers.

Here is Irfan Pathan's India XI for 2022 T20 World Cup: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

