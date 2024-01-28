Caitlin Clark leads No. 5 Iowa over Nebraska 92-73

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 38 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead No. 5 Iowa over Nebraska 92-73 on Saturday. HT Image

Clark, the nation’s leading scorer at 31.7 points per game, had the 53rd double-double of her career. She was 12 of 22 from the field, including 8 of 15 on 3-pointers.

Kate Martin had 16 points and Sydney Affolter added 12 points for Iowa (19-2, 8-1 Big Ten). The Hawkeyes, who had their 15-game winning streak snapped in last Sunday’s overtime loss at Ohio State, pulled away in the second half after struggling to make shots in the first half.

Jaz Shelley had 19 points to lead the Cornhuskers (13-7, 5-4). Alexis Markowski had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Callin Hake had 11 points.

NO. 4 KANSAS STATE 67, BYU 65

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Gisela Sanchez led Kansas State with 18 points as the Wildcats outlasted BYU.

Serena Sundell scored 14 points for Kansas State (20-1, 9-0 Big 12) and Gabby Gregory added 10.

Lauren Gustin led BYU (12-9, 2-6) with 25 points and 21 rebounds. Gustin broke a 30-year-old Bramlage Coliseum record for rebounds by an opponent. Kailey Woolston added 14 points and Amari Whiting had 10.

NO. 15 NOTRE DAME 82, NO. 8 UCONN 67

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman sensation Hannah Hidalgo scored a season-high 34 points and Notre Dame beat UConn.

Hidalgo hit 14 of her 24 shots and had 10 rebounds for Notre Dame (15-4), which shot 55% from the floor against the Huskies (17-4).

Maddy Westbeld added 23 points and Sonia Citron had 15 as Notre Dame handed UConn its first home loss of the season.

Aaliyah Edwards had 23 points and 11 rebounds for UConn, which came into the game on a 13-game winning streak. Paige Bueckers added 17 points.

NO. 10 TEXAS 67, CINCINNATI 50

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales had 13 points and six rebounds while subbing for Madison Booker at point guard, and Texas beat Cincinnati.

Aaliyah Moore had 16 points for Texas (19-3, 6-3 Big 12). Taylor Jones added 13 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks.

Booker, the Longhorns’ starting point guard, suffered a hamstring injury in practice on Friday. The 6-foot-1 freshman is averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists in Big 12 games, leading Texas in all three categories in conference play.

Reagan Jackson and A’rieal Jackson led Cincinnati (10-9, 2-6) with 10 points each. The Bearcats shot 33.3% (19 for 57) from the field and committed 14 turnovers.

NO. 17 GONZAGA 73, SAN FRANCISCO 54

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Maud Huijbens had her first career double-double and Gonzaga defeated San Francisco for the Bulldogs’ 14th straight win.

Brynna Maxwell was 5-of-8 shooting with four 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Gonzaga (20-2, 7-0 West Coast Conference), which reached 20 wins for the ninth-straight season and 23rd time in school history. Huijbens scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting with 11 rebounds and five assists, both career bests for the junior from the Netherlands.

Ava Keita had 14 points for the Dons (8-12, 4-3), who have lost 16 straight in the series. Jasmine Gayles added 13 points and six assists, Deb dos Santos scored 12 and Luana Leite 10.

NO. 24 WEST VIRGINIA 84, IOWA STATE 78

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 22 of her career-high 31 points in the second half, including West Virginia’s last 11 points, and made a critical defensive play in the last minute as the Mountaineers defeated Iowa State.

Kylee Blacksten and Lauren Fields both had 14 points for the Mountaineers (17-2, 6-2 Big 12 Conference) and Jordan Harrison had 13 with six assists and three steals. Quinerly had four 3-pointers, six rebounds, five steals and three assists after being honored before the game for surpassing 1,000 career points.

Audi Crooks matched her career high with 25 points in a second-straight game and had a career-high 16 rebounds for the Cyclones (12-7, 6-3), who have lost three straight games. Jalynn Bristow added 12 points.

